Special election regarding taxes set September 14 for Garfield, Pea Ridge

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will hold a special election in Pea Ridge and Garfield regarding sales tax on September 14.

Pea Ridge will be holding an election over the 1% sales and use tax while Garfield’s election will cover the city’s 1/2% sales tax.

Pea Ridge will also be voting on street improvement bonds.

Early voting locations will be at the Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville on 215 E. Central, Suite 217 and the at the county clerk’s office in Rogers on 2111 W. Walnut Street on September 7-10 and September 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election day locations will be at the NEBCO Community Building on 17823 Marshall Street in Garfield and the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge on 1650 Slack Street in Pea Ridge from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A sample ballot for the Pea Ridge election can be found here. A Garfield sample ballot can be found here.

Information regarding the Pea Ridge election can be found here while information on Garfield’s election can be found here.

Benton County’s election hub is also available for resources on current and upcoming elections as well as information on absentee ballots. Residents can call (479) 271-1013 as well for voter information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers