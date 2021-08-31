Special election regarding taxes set September 14 for Garfield, Pea Ridge

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Benton County will hold a special election in Pea Ridge and Garfield regarding sales tax on September 14.

Pea Ridge will be holding an election over the 1% sales and use tax while Garfield’s election will cover the city’s 1/2% sales tax.

Pea Ridge will also be voting on street improvement bonds.

Early voting locations will be at the Benton County Clerk’s Office in Bentonville on 215 E. Central, Suite 217 and the at the county clerk’s office in Rogers on 2111 W. Walnut Street on September 7-10 and September 13 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election day locations will be at the NEBCO Community Building on 17823 Marshall Street in Garfield and the First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge on 1650 Slack Street in Pea Ridge from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

A sample ballot for the Pea Ridge election can be found here. A Garfield sample ballot can be found here.

Information regarding the Pea Ridge election can be found here while information on Garfield’s election can be found here.

Benton County’s election hub is also available for resources on current and upcoming elections as well as information on absentee ballots. Residents can call (479) 271-1013 as well for voter information.