Special enrollment period extended on HealthCare.gov

WASHINGTON, D.C (KNWA/KFTA) — President Joe Biden announced today that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is extending access to the special enrollment period until August 15.

The White House said in a press release, the extension allows people more time to take advantage of the American Rescue Plan.

“Every American deserves access to quality, affordable health care – especially as we fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra.

Additional savings will be available for consumers through HealthCare.gov starting April 1. The White House says the savings will decrease premiums on average by $50 per person and $85 per policy per month.

Beginning in early July on HealthCare.gov, people who have received or are eligible to receive unemployment compensation for any week during 2021 may be able to get another increase in savings when enrolling in new Marketplace coverage or updating their existing application and enrollment. These savings will be made available in addition to the increased savings available on April 1.

People who want to access the Special Enrollment Plan to enroll in coverage and see if they qualify for financial help can visit HealthCare.gov. The Marketplace Call Center is also available at 1-800-318-2596.