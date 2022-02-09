SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas announced Wednesday, Feb. 9 it will be hosting a State Winter Games event at the Jones Center in Springdale.

According to a press release, the two-day event will feature Unified Champion Schools Basketball on Thursday, Feb. 10 and traditional and Unified Floor Hockey on Feb. 11, both beginning at 9 a.m. and going until atleast noon.

Teams from all over the state will compete in the competition. In addition to sports, athletes will go through Nutrition Education and Special Smiles screenings, the release said.

Special Olympics Arkansas said as an organization, it aims to “unleash the human spirit through the transformative power and joy of sport, everyday around the state.”

Through programming in sports, health, education and community building, the organization changes the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, as well as solves the global injustice, isolation, intolerance and inactivity they face, the release said.

Currently, there are opportunities for more than 19,500 athletes and 16,000 volunteers in all counties across the U.S. provided by Special Olympics Arkansas.