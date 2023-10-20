FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas is partnering with Club Carwash to bring awareness and raise funds for athletes statewide.

At all Club Carwash locations on October 20-21, when you pay to have your car washed $2 will go to support the nonprofit.

Johnathan Bowen is a general manager of a Club Carwash in Fayetteville.

He says it’s great to give back to the community his location serves.

“Club Carwash has been tied in with the Special Olympics for a few years now, and a big tie-in for us is local law enforcement,” Bowen said. “It feels great being able to give back any way that we can.”

All locations will also be asking if customers want to match their $2 at the time of wash.