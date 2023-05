BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Arkansas Special Olympics is happening on Monday to kick off the Summer Games throughout the state.

The flame of hope will travel throughout Northwest Arkansas from Bella Vista beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at the University of Arkansas around 1 p.m.

Arrival celebrations will be held to honor officers at Centennial Bank branches in Bentonville starting at 9 a.m., Rogers at 9:30 a.m. and Fayetteville at 1 p.m.