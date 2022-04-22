FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Special Olympics Arkansas took place at the Fayetteville Public Track where athletes competed in three spring games.

Teams from Washington, Benton and Madison counties competed in track and field, bocce and powerlifting. Athletes show off their skills with family and friends supporting and cheering them on.

The mother one competitor shares that winning is something they’ve already accomplished by beating all odds.

“Through the first two years of his life we were told he wasn’t going to talk,” Gloria Neisen said. “He wasn’t going to walk he wasn’t going to do a lot of things and right now he just proved them wrong.”

Special Olympics Arkansas supports more than 19,000 athletes across the state. They offer education, health and wellness along with 240 competitions through the state you can learn more here.