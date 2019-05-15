SPECIAL REPORT: A day in the life of a firefighter

The life of a firefighter is one hard to understand if you aren’t one yourself.

Firefighters are the ones who show up to help during some of the most difficult and challenging moments of our life.

“Normally speaking, your worst day is our normal day,” said Kevin Chapell with the Rogers Fire Department.

While countless hours of training help prepare them for the unthinkable, it’s the trust between each other that may be most important.

“If you don’t have trust with people, there’s no way you can do this job,” said Dusty Meredith with the Rogers Fire Department.

“They’re going to be looking out for you when you can’t look out for yourself,” said Joshua Chapman with the Rogers Fire Department.

When they are not out on a call, they’re spending time together in the fire station.

“We are here 48 hours with each other,” said Al Jones with the Rogers Fire Department. “That’s quite a bit of time with five plus guys.”

“So, we get to know each other really well,” said Chapman. “We know their strengths and weaknesses. We know each other’s family.”

Regardless of the intense working conditions and the trauma they’re exposed to day in and day out, firefighters like Chapman said they wouldn’t trade their career for the world.

“Being a firefighter is more of a calling,” he said. “If we don’t help those people, no one is going to help them. And, I think that drives a lot of folks. If it’s not us, it’s nobody.”

There are 132 sworn firefighters in the City of Rogers. You can learn more about the Rogers Fire Department here.