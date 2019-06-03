SPECIAL REPORT: Summertime Madness

School is out! That means the beginning of the summer for thousands of children around the area.

For the kids, this time of year is a dream come true. But for parents, it can be a literal nightmare. Keeping them entertained can be downright exhausting and finding the right summer camp, while beneficial, can be expensive.

Every Monday through the month of June, KNWA Today’s Chris Frye will take a look at several camps in Northwest Arkansas that offer a little of everything.

List of available summer camps throughout Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE

Fayetteville Parks and Recreation

Fayetteville Athletic Club

The New School

Mount Sequoyah

Modern Missions Outdoor Laser Tag

Community Creative Center

SPRINGDALE

Jones Center

Trike Theatre

Arts Center of the Ozarks

ROGERS

Rogers Activity Center

LOWELL

Fast Lane