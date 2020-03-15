Special Report: What do you know about TikTok?

From videos going viral to lawmakers concerned about user safety - TikTok is the talk of the town

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Life has changed quite a bit in the past year for brothers and TikTokers Sam and Hootie Hurley.

“There’s so much negativity in the world and TikTok is an easy way to spread positivity and make anybody smile,” Hootie said.

“I can post a video of me being me and that can help someone who’s having a bad day or being sad,” Sam said. “I’m so grateful that I’m in that position to be able to do that.”

Tiktok is a video sharing app where millions of people worldwide post short videos – less than a minute.

Inside the Hurley household – it’s a way to pass time together.

“It’s good family time and we just all start laughing and have fun when we do it,” mother Kristy Hurley said.

Combined the 16-year-old and 20-year-old have more than three million followers and over 120 million likes – their popularity on social media is creating opportunities for them outside of the app

“This is a clothing line I made it’s Be Happy – Be a Hoot,” Hootie said.

“I model for Polo Ralph Lauren now which started from TikTok’s with them,” Sam said.

“I have a new song out, it’s a cover of Harry Styles Adore You. I did that with Columbia Records.”

Though the app may seem harmless to its millions of users – some Arkansas state leaders, like

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, are concerned about who may be watching.

“Please remember that you don’t know who has access to this information and what they can be using that information for,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge took to social media to alert parents about 16 smartphone apps that may make children vulnerable to online dangers – including cyberbullying and harmful internet challenges.

“Be wary that others may not have good intentions it may be something that you want your 15 seconds of fame your 15 seconds of fame is not worth your life,” Rutledge said.

Rutledge isn’t the only state leader concerned about user safety.

In October, Republican U.S. Senator Tom Cotton joined forces with New York Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer to alert the Director of National Intelligence to their concerns about TikTok – which is owned by a tech company in china.

“I appreciate Senator Cotton raising awareness because this could be a national security issue as you have a foreign entity, foreign country in this sense actually gaining information into American lives,” Rutledge said.

The Senators question how the app collects personal information, censors its content and whether it’s required to abide by Chinese law. They refer to TikTok as quote “a potential counterintelligence threat we cannot ignore.”

TikTok has released several statements following those claims, saying American user data is stored in the U.S. with a back up in Singapore and that data centers are located outside of China and aren’t subject to Chinese law or influenced by any foreign government.

Rutledge says still – you have to think before you post.

“When you upload videos or information on TikTok or any online source that you don’t give away personal information that you wouldn’t want the world to see,” Rutledge said.

Advice the Hurley family says they follow.

“I’d advise everyone on the app to be cautious of where they’re filming their videos and what they put in their videos,” Hootie said. “You don’t really want millions of millions of people to know where you live or you don’t want millions of millions of people to know your phone number.”

“In school, most schools have the talk like about online safety and all that – really listen to that,” Sam said. “Then maybe ask a parent before you post – is this good? Just because better to be safe than sorry.”

“I downloaded TikTok as well and I was just watching and seeing what he was posting,” Kristy said. “Of course you need to be on top of all social media that your kids are involved in and so I’ve always done that.”