BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since he was a child, Bentonville West sophomore Peter Belin has always fought to fit in.

The complications while he and his twin brother Danny were in utero led to him being born without a majority of his right leg. The part that did form went from about his hip area to just above his knee.

Because this section was never fully developed, at just one day old, he was put under anesthesia and that portion was removed.

Danny is abled-bodied so while the boys grew up, parents Eric and Jennifer Belin measured where Peter should be developmentally, based on Danny’s growth.

The only difference between the twins (aside from their personalities) was the obvious one, Pete had one leg, while Danny had two.

The twins grew up playing sports together like T-ball, but then came a time when Peter wasn’t able to anymore. Peter learned to crawl and walk using prosthetics, but running was something he couldn’t do.

After years of keeping up with Danny and their two older brothers, Pete was no longer able to play sports. That was until he found wrestling.

“I love being part of a team because that’s something that I’d been missing from when I stopped sports to when I joined wrestling,” said 16-year-old Pete.

One of his older brothers convinced him to go out for the Bentonville West wrestling team when he was a freshman in high school. After serious thought, and with a lot of vulnerability, Pete joined.

“Up until that point, I had never taken my leg off in front of anybody. Every sport I’d done I could keep my leg on. I could try and blend in as normal as possible and not try and stand out really and so joining wrestling, the only hesitation I really had was having to come out of my comfort zone and take my leg off and be visibly different from everybody else,” Pete said.

Pete learned quickly that his biggest insecurity didn’t even phase his teammates,

As one might imagine, wrestling with a birth defect comes with its own set of challenges.

“Most of these moves have been worked for hundreds of years so they’re going to work the same for everybody but it’s not going to work the same for [Pete] because he’s made up differently,” said Bentonville West Assistant Wrestling Coach Jared Henning.

Pete has learned to embrace what makes him different and at times he uses it to his advantage during his matches.

“Sure there are some moves I can’t hit, but there’s some moves people can’t hit on me,” Pete continued, “you learn to wrestle a person with two legs… for the most part, most guys haven’t wrestled a person with one leg.”

Pete said this adds a confusion factor to his matches, which are already unique.

For starters, he has to take his leg off to be weighed in. He then keeps it off and will hop down from the bleachers to the mat when it’s his turn to wrestle. It’s not until after the match that he straps it back on.

While most wrestling matches start with both athletes standing on two legs, Pete starts on the ground. He said the really skilled competitors will start with him at his level.

Assistant Coach Henning said it’s not just his lack of limb that sets him apart from his opponents, but what you can’t see.

“You can be good the first and second periods with just skills and techniques, but you’ve got to have heart and endurance for the last 2 minutes,” Henning said.

Pete has a huge heart. He learned at a young age to be grateful for what you have, not what you don’t.

When he was just a few months old his parents worked as prosthetists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who created him a first-of-its-kind crawling prosthesis.

Peter with his crawling prosthesis

“Basically just a cup with a rubber mat on it that we could put his stump on it that allowed him to crawl,” Eric said.

As a toddler, Pete walked the halls of Walter Reed with different prosthetics fit just for him, among wounded soldiers. All these years later, Pete still remembers the impact they had on him.

“If I was ever going to lose my leg, losing it at birth was the best thing that could have happened because I’ve learned to adjust to life like this rather than have my leg blown off in Iraq or Iran and come back and have to completely relearn everything,” Pete said.

Pete has channeled this compassion into competitiveness. He spends a lot of time outside of practice in the weight room working to get stronger.

In just two seasons on the team, his growth is very apparent. So far this year he’s already wrestled in more matches than he did during his first year, with a few months still to go.







After one January match opponents were heard saying, “he was so strong,” and “I couldn’t turn him.”

“Once you get out and start wrestling it doesn’t matter how many legs you have. The guy opposite of me is going to try to win and I’m going to try to win,” Peter said.

Those six-minute matches have led to Pete getting stronger both physically and emotionally.

“It’s been a huge confidence builder for him, probably almost too much so. Every day when he comes home he tries to pin me on the ground and actually probably could,” Eric said.

Pete credits his coaches with helping him build his confidence.

“[They] have had to adjust to coaching a person with one leg and trying to help and just being there for me on and off the wrestling mat,” Pete said.

His family has also been there since the beginning and they attend most, if not all of his matches.

“To have a family and to have people to be there for me, it’s been super special,” Pete said.

Once this wrestling season wraps up, Pete will be able to compete with the team for two more years. He’s already on the varsity wrestling team and hopes by the time he’s a senior he’ll win some matches at the state level.

Eric said, “he’s not under any illusion that he’s going to get a division one scholarship for wrestling. He’s out there to learn a skill, compete and having done so it’s been a real confidence booster for him.”

After years of trying to blend in, Pete has overcome adversity in many ways and is now using his strengths to stand out.