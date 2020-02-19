Northwest Arkansas 2020: The Razorback Greenway

The Razorback Greenway - Then and Now

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) – 20 years ago, the NWA Regional Planning Commission formed a task force. Its mission? To link six communities with a regional trail – starting in Fayetteville and ending in Bella Vista.

And Tim Conklin has been a part of the commission since 2013.

“Through the NWA Regional Planning Commission, they started looking at this Heritage Trail system and that consisted of the Buttercoach Trail, the Civil War Trails and the Trail of Tears,” Conklin said.

In the mid-2000s, the planning commission put pen to paper – the vision to create an over 37 and a half mile long trail.

Not long after, funds starting coming in thanks to the Walton Family Foundation. In 2009 the foundation opted in to do a matching grant to help build out the trail system.

“That following year the region through the commission received a $15 million federal Tiger Grant also that was matched by the Walton Family Foundation,” Conklin said.

Conklin says it took a decade of planning – funding, and opportunity – all coming together to enjoy what people know now as The Razorback Greenway,

He says the plans to improve the trail don’t stop here – in fact, you may see an addition in a few months.

“The Greenway will actually potentially be extended all the way down to Kessler making it a 40-mile trail one way from mount Kessler up to Bella Vista,” Conklin said.

Our bike ride is just a small piece of the Greenway in Fayetteville.

With over 150 miles of walking trails and over 250 mountain bike and hiking trails – Conklin says to pick a spot on the map and you’re sure to see something new.

“One of the unique things about Northwest Arkansas is our region coming together to create something like the Razorback Greenway where people can go from Fayetteville all the way up to Bella Vista.”