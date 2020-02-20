SPECIAL REPORT: Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art attracts visitors across the globe

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Nestled in 120-acres of Ozark woods, the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art of Bentonville continues to attract thousands of visitors annually, offering everything from permanent art collections to temporary exhibitions, nature and so much more.

Crystal Bridges opened its doors to the public in 2011 and continues to be a focal point of Northwest Arkansas. As the region’s art, entertainment, and culinary scene continue to thrive so does the area population and Crystal Bridges is actively working to keep up with the trend.

Beth Bobbitt, Public Relations Director for Crystal Bridges museum tells KNWA when taking a good look at the original vision of the museum, the goal was two-fold. Aiming to bring people to the museum, while helping them to discover Northwest Arkansas and the beauty of the Ozarks, while also providing access which was nonexistent.

“Putting a museum in the middle of the country hundreds of miles away from major art institutions. That was very intentional and that access is at the heart of our mission to welcome all,” said Bobbitt.

Since its opening, Crystal Bridges Museum has welcomed close to 5 million visitors, including students, art tourists, and people from all walks of life pinpointing the museum as a go-to destination. Bobbitt adds there’s even more room for a more vibrant arts ecosystem.

“We are seeing Northwest Arkansas as becoming this really popular cultural destination and because of the attractions and amenities around us. We feel like this is the perfect time to add to that art ecosystem. We see this as the next chapter in the story of Northwest Arkansas,” said Bobbitt.

Crystal Bridges Museum was named after the area spring Crystal Springs which feeds into the ponds on the property and the ‘bridge’ centers around the of the museum’s architecture, engineering, and bridge structure which holds the structure together.

As Northwest Arkansas continues to grow, the Crystal Bridges Museum is looking to add to the quality of life of area residents with an increase of arts access, while cultivating a catalyst for creatives, bringing community and artists together.