SPECIAL REPORT: New contemporary art space opens in Northwest Arkansas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Momentary is a new contemporary art space satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in downtown Bentonville.

Situated along the Razorback Regional Greenway near 8th Street Market, a decommissioned 63,000-square-foot cheese factory has been transformed into a multidisciplinary space for visual and performing arts, culinary experiences, festivals, artists-in-residence, and more.

“Our hope is that the Momentary will inspire conversation, allow people to engage with contemporary art and see its relevance in our every day lives,” said Lieven Bertels, Director of the Momentary.

The Momentary was founded by the Walton family. The Walton Family Foundation is supporting the project as a way to enhance the quality of life in Northwest Arkansas.

“Surprisingly maybe to some people, the idea for the Momentary started fairly early on in the history of Crystal Bridges where the museum felt this need to continue to grow and to continue to evolve,” Bertels said. “This is the next phase in where we can go and where can we engage in more dialogue with living artists.”

You can explore the galleries, catch a performance, enjoy a savory bite or refreshing drink, or just hang out. The Momentary welcomes all with free general admission.

“The idea is that you can walk in here and have an experience without being a specialist in anything and to always make new discoveries,” Bertels said. “Even if you’re a local the idea is that you can come back as many times as you want and to feel that the Momentary evolves and that it changes and that your experience changes as well. Not just from exhibition to exhibition, but actually from visit to visit.”

The Momentary officially opens to the public on Feb. 22.

You can learn more about the Momentary and its hours of operation here.