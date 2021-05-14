SPECIAL REPORT: The Mauricio Torres case beyond the murder trial

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) – In a KNWA / Fox 24 News Special Report, Anchor Tavares Jones takes a closer look at the case of Mauricio Torres, the Bella Vista man twice convicted for the murder of his six-year-old son.

In January of 2022, Torres will stand trial for the third time after his 2016 guilty conviction was overturned by the Arkansas State Supreme Court in 2019. In March of 2020, Torres stood trial for a second time, but the case was declared a mistrial after his stepson and prosecutorial witness Quinton Martin leaped over the witness stand in an apparent attempt to attack Torres in open court during the trial’s sentencing phase.

Through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, Jones attempted to inspect records of investigation reports by the Arkansas Department of Children and Family Services. Unfortunately, the request was denied. Torres’ court records from the previous trials were also sealed by a Benton County Circuit Court Judge and a gag order was put in place.

Jones attempted contacting Torres’ stepson Quinton Martin, but instead made contact with Martin’s maternal grandmother Christine Martin who gave some insight as to how this case continues to impact all of the children who were raised in the Torres home between Mauricio and his wife Cathy.

Cathy Torres pleaded guilty for her role in the death of her six-year-old son Isiah. She’s now serving life in prison without the possibility of parole at the McPhearson Women’s Prison located in Newport, AR.

Jones wrote a letter to Cathy Torres requesting a sit-down interview to get her side of the story. Torres wrote back indicating that she’s open to having the conversation. However, at the time of the request, visitation at Arkansas State Prisons was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.