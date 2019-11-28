WEB EXTRA: College athletes’ pay

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFTA) — To coincide with the special report on college athletes’ pay, Fox 24 attained the Razorback Athletics budget for 2019-20 to demonstrate the breakdown of funds.

The projected total revenues for 2019-20 is $125,621,500. The majority of that number is made up of money taken in by Southeastern Conference/NCAA distribution, followed by ticket sales. Those two avenues make up more than $84 million alone.

The projected expenses matched the revenue number, meaning there isn’t a surplus of money. Funds would theoretically need to be rerouted to find a way to compensate players should a “pay-for-play” model arise.

Salaries and benefits for Razorback Athletics’ employees make up more than $44 million in expenses alone.