Live Now
Give Kids a Miracle Telethon benefiting Arkansas Children’s Northwest

WEB EXTRA: Republicans take Supermajority in state senate

Special Report

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The early 2010s proved to be instrumental in Arkansas’ switch from a Conservative-Democrat state to a Conservative-Republican one, according to two University of Arkansas political science professors.

The above graphic represents the shift in the state’s senate, which turned from Democratic dominance and is now controlled by a Republican Supermajority. The numbers on the right are the election years followed by the number of senators in the majority party.

In 2012, the Republican party usurped the Democrats as the majority, and its strengthened in numbers from that point forward.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss