WEB EXTRA: Republicans take Supermajority in state senate

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The early 2010s proved to be instrumental in Arkansas’ switch from a Conservative-Democrat state to a Conservative-Republican one, according to two University of Arkansas political science professors.

The above graphic represents the shift in the state’s senate, which turned from Democratic dominance and is now controlled by a Republican Supermajority. The numbers on the right are the election years followed by the number of senators in the majority party.

In 2012, the Republican party usurped the Democrats as the majority, and its strengthened in numbers from that point forward.