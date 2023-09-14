FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas legislative special session is over and the bill putting restrictions on the Freedom of Information Act is now law.

The new law passed out of the House early Thursday morning along party lines and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed the legislation Thursday afternoon. The new law will limit public access to the governor’s security information. Democratic State Sen. Greg Leding is against the law.

He says one of his concerns for the new law was the retroactivity clause.

“I’m not sure what we’re trying to cover up going back to June 20, 2022. I still think it’s limiting some information that I don’t necessarily see as a security risk,” said Leding.

He says the Freedom of Information Act is a resource that all Arkansans should have access to. But he feels the new bill limits these resources.

“A lot of us still have concerns and we think it’s maybe still a little too broad. A lot of us are really hesitant to place any limits on FOIA. This is an important tool for public access,” said Leding.

Although he voted “no” to the bill, he still feels it’s improved from the original.

“It’s an important tool for public access. But at least we wound up with something that was significantly better than what we saw Monday morning,” said Leding.

The bill would restrict certain records related to the security of the governor, general assembly, Supreme Court, and Supreme Court Justices. Republican State Sen. Bart Hester voted “yes” on the bill. Hester says he’s glad to be a part of the process, as it meets the needs of the governor’s safety.

“To just protecting the information, dealing with the security of the governor and other constitutional officers, which I believe all of Arkansas can agree with,” said Hester.

Both lawmakers say they felt inspired by the amount of feedback Arkansans shared during this session about FOIA.

“And a feedback we’ve got as legislators from constituents, their emails, texts, and phone calls through the amount of people that came to the legislature to let their voices be heard. I think this has been a great process for us as a legislature saying, ‘Hey, we’ve heard you,'” said Hester.

“You know, this is one of the things, rare things that seemingly brought everyone together. You had the far right linking arms, the far left, and everyone in between showing up at the Capitol to push back on this attempt to get voice that was inspiring,” said Leding.