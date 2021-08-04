Special session to amend Act 1002; “We just don’t see the support here in the legislature.”

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Some local lawmakers say it is not looking good for mask-related legislation.

A special session called by Governor Asa Hutchinson began Wednesday to potentially amend Act 1002, which bans state and local mask requirements.

State Senators Greg Leding (D-4) and Jim Hendren (I-2) said amending Act 1002 does not seem to have much support on either sides of the chambers.

“Parents, teachers, overwhelmingly want to see Act 1002 amended, but for whatever reason we just don’t see the support here in the legislature,” Leding said.

House Bill 1003 was introduced Wednesday to amend 1002 and allow schools to mandate masks based on certain criteria, but a vote is now delayed for the bill to be reexamined.

“I think it’s, again, still a very high hurdle to get legislators to do politically unpopular things and that’s really what we’re asking them to do,” Hendren said.

Local school districts have been meeting to discuss whether or not to mandate masks if the law is amended.

Farmington Superintendent Jon Laffoon said the district is waiting to decide until lawmakers take a vote.

The district, however, is accepting input from parents on where they stand with masking in schools.

“Out of almost 800 responses, it was 50/50, so some felt very strongly to mask their students and some didn’t,” Laffoon said.

Hendren and Leding said they expect the special session to be over by Friday. They said they are losing confidence that any mask-related legislation will pass before the new school year.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers