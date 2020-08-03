Speed limit changes coming to Oklahoma interstates

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – Travel will soon be speeding up along nearly 400 miles of rural interstates in Oklahoma.

On Monday, August 3, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission approved six locations on I-35 and I-40 to increase the maximum speed limit up to 75 miles per hour.

The new speed limit will run 179 miles of identified rural sections of I-35 and on 220 miles of I-40. These segments include:

I-35 from the Oklahoma/Texas state line, north 90 miles to just south of the SH-74 junction near Purcell

I-40 from just east of the SH-18 junction near Shawnee, east 116 miles to just west of the CR 4570 (Dwight Mission Rd.) junction west of Sallisaw.

I-35 from the Oklahoma/Kansas state line, south 89 miles to Waterloo Rd. near the Oklahoma/Logan County line

I-40 from the Oklahoma/Texas state line, east 32 miles to near the SH-34 junction west of Elk City

I-40 from just east of the Beckham/Washita County line, east 22 miles to two miles west of the US-183 junction in Clinton

I-40 from just west of the Custer/Caddo County line, east 50 miles to just east of Frisco Rd. near Yukon

The former speed limits will remain the same until the new speed limit signs are up. Drivers are urged by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to pay close attention to the posted speed limits on their route or risk a ticket.