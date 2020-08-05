Speed limits going up in the River Valley, down in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — From the Oklahoma border to Little Rock, speed limits on Interstate 40 are going up to 75 miles per hour.

Speed limits on Interstate 49 from Fort Smith to Fayetteville will also increase to 75 mph, but the limit from Fayetteville into Benton County will decrease to 65 miles per hour, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Randy Ort with ARDOT said the speed limit was changed on July, 1 but it only takes effect as soon as the new signs are posted.

Several drivers spotted some of the new signs near Fort Smith on Wednesday.

The areas highlighted on the map in green will be going down to 65 miles per hour, while the areas in red are going up to 75 mph.

“Per Act 784 of 2019, that is to take place on or after July 1, 2020,” Ort said. “We began installing the new signs about the second week in July, and it should take 9 or 10 weeks to get them all in place. Total cost for materials, fabrication, and installation will be approximately $350,000.”

You can download and read the full 2020 speed limit study here: