Spike strips stop 2 juveniles fleeing police in Pea Ridge

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) arrested two juveniles on Friday after a pursuit on Highway 72 that ended when the suspect vehicles’ tires were flattened by a spike strip.

According to a press release from PRPD on Friday, the pursuit began at approximately 2:10 a.m., when officers near the Pea Ridge Police Department saw a man wearing dark clothing running from the White Oak Station and getting into a passenger car.

Police say the car then drove onto Slack Street and began driving on the roadway with no headlights. At the same time, officers say they saw an employee running out of the store and “motioning for help as he was pointing at the person/vehicle driving away from the store.”

According to police, the driver fled when the officers attempted a traffic stop, committing “various traffic-related offenses” as police pursed the vehicle west toward Bentonville on Highway 72.

Upon request from PRPD, the Little Flock Police Department deployed spike strips to successfullly disable the suspect vehicle.

The two passengers in the vehicle were taken into custody. According to police, they are 15 and 16 years old.

According to Friday’s release, officers determined that one of the occupants was involved in shoplifting at the White Oak Station, which occurred behind the cash register. Police say they also learned that one occupant of the vehicle had threatened the other occupant that “harm would come to them if they surrendered to the police during the pursuit”

Both individuals were transported to the Benton County Juvenile Detention Center and received various charges including:

Shoplifting

Tampering with evidence

Terroristic threatening

Fleeing

Various traffic-related offenses

No one was injured during the pursuit, police said.