Spirit company making sanitizer

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A liquor company Pernod Ricard USA, which has facilities in Fort Smith, West Virginia, Kentucky and Texas is re-tooling part of its production to bolster the supply of hand sanitizer across the nation.

U.S. Representative Steve Womack expressed his appreciation for the company’s initiative in Fort Smith.

“This is an example of what happens when a nation is in a crisis and there are needs out there. You’ll always see the private sector step up to the plate in whatever fashion they can and answer their nation’s call. Just as our military does in conflict,” Womack said.

Pernod Ricard USA is working with the U.S government on plans for the distribution of the hand sanitizer.