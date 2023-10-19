SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Spiro man pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual exploitation material, the United States Attorney’s Office announced on October 19.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma. Joe Weldon Taylor III, 44, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Court documents say Taylor knowingly possessed multiple images and videos on his cell phone depicting the sexual exploitation of children under the age of 12.

The charges arose from an investigation by the FBI, according to the release.