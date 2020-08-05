Spiro Public Schools welcome students back to class

SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — School is back in session for an Oklahoma school district.

Spiro Public Schools welcomed students back for the first day today. It was the first time students walked the hallways since schools closed early last school year.

Superintendent Richard Haynes says there are a number of measures in place to ensure everyone’s safety like screening kids before they get on the bus, distanced seating and increased sanitation.

“Our kids’ safety is our utmost importance and coupled with that the fact that we’ve been able to provide OT, PT and mental counseling and nutritional meals, just a daily regiment and structure to our kids are vital also,” Haynes said.

Parents in the Spiro School District could choose from three learning models for this school year. The first being traditional face-to-face, then there’s a distanced learning option in two-week intervals and then a completely virtual option for grades 6 through 12.