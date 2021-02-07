Sports bar prepares for biggest crowd in months for Super Bowl; hoping to keep customers safe from COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Many sports fans will head to bars and restaurants tonight to watch the Super Bowl, but health professionals are warning of a potential spike in COVID-19 cases from big gatherings.

Manager of Foghorns in Fayetteville, Claire Hoskins, said Super Bowl Sunday is a busy night for their business every year. Despite the pandemic, she still expects to see a large crowd for this year’s game, but she said guidelines are in place to keep customers safe.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he would not extend the 11:00 PM curfew for bars and restaurants selling alcohol.

Hoskins said not having this curfew anymore will bring even more people to the sports bar for the Super Bowl, but CDC guidelines are still in place, including: 60% capacity, masks requirements, social distancing, and seating smaller groups at tables.

“We’ve done really well with us staying safe, as well as our customers, so super confident we’ve got that on lock so far,” Hoskins said.