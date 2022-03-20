FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – March Madness is underway, and Arkansans can now get in on the action from the comfort of their own home.

“They can go to one of the three casinos to place a waiter, or we can utilize the Southland service,” says Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance.

Since its legalization, Southland Casino has launched a betting platform on PC and Mac.

Southland also has an Android app so you can bet from your phone; Hardin says apps for other platforms are on the way.

But even without having all of the apps ready to go for the start of March Madness, it has not stopped Arkansans from getting in on the action.

“If you look at a normal day, Arkansans usually wager somewhere between $250,000 and $350,000 just on sports alone,” says Hardin.

But now, with Southlands online service, that has increased by 100%.

“If you look at Thursday the first day of March madness, Arkansans wagered $650,000,” says Hardin.

Putting Arkansas on track for a record month this March.

And once all the apps are ready for Apple and Google play, he imagines the record will be broken again.

“It’s gonna be more likely that we see 456 times that amount,” says Hardin.