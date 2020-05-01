Spotting skin cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and there are a few things doctors want you to keep in mind to protect yourself.

Thousands of people are diagnosed with skin cancer everyday, but Dr. Kristin Roller, local family practice doctor said it can be prevented. She said the best thing you can do is make a habit of putting sunscreen on your face, neck, chest, and even ears every day.

This goes for sunny days, cloudy days, and even days you’re going to be inside all day.

“My dad had skin cancer on the top of his ear and had to have major surgery to reconstruct his ear,” Dr. Roller said. “And it was so little, just a tiny little spot but it can be very aggressive. If he would have used sunscreen all those years of being out in the sun, he may not have had to go through major surgery or had the scare.”

Protective clothing like hats, sunglasses, and long sleeves when possible can also help. Dr. Roller said these skin protection rules apply for everyone.

“It is a well known fact that people without a lot of pigment are at higher risk but that doesn’t mean darker skin colors don’t get sun damage,” Dr. Roller said. “So it’s important to prevent the sun damage starting young.”

Dr. Roller said changes in skin could be an indication of skin cancer, like new moles or spots. Click here for a list of symptoms.