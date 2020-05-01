Spradling Elementary staff hosts wave event for students

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Staff at a Fort Smith school are making sure students are fed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spradling Elementary School hosted a drive-by and wave event for students.

The staff held signs with encouraging words on them and waved to students as they came through to pick up a grab and go meal.

“The staff needs to see their kids, we need to see that they are okay. We need to let each other know that we are still very connected,” Principal Robyn Dawson says.

More than 500 meals were given out during the event.