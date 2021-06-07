Springdale advocate reacts to Supreme Court decision on immigrants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Supreme Court unanimously rules that thousands of people living in the country are ineligible to apply for a green card.

People who have illegally entered the U.S. and received temporary protected status can’t seek green cards.

Arkansas United Executive Director Mireya Reith says this will affect a lot of people in Northwest Arkansas who often come from war-torn countries or places politically dangerous to them.

“If those individuals don’t have a lawful entry into our country, when they’re applying to adjust status, then they now have only one option left,” Reith said.

Reith says that one option is to return to their home countries.

She says they will likely have to remain there for more than a decade.