SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — KNWA is helping thousands of animals find homes during this year’s Clear the Shelters pet adoption drive.

Clear the Shelters is hosted by NBC stations nationwide like KNWA.

The goal is to shed light on the need for you to adopt from local shelters like Springdale Animal Services.

The shelter is waiving adoption fees in August and wants to help families seeking their newest family member.

The shelter has about 65 dogs and 60 cats looking for their forever homes. Even if you can’t adopt, there are ways you can help out.

“We love having our volunteers come up to take our dogs for walks and spending a little extra time socializing with our cats. It really makes their lives a little better while they stay at the shelter,” said Courtney Kremer, director of animal services for the city of Springdale.

The adoption process starts online, where you can fill out a simple application form. Once the application is approved, you’re invited to come in and find the perfect fit.