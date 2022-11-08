SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council Community of the Whole agreed on a budget increase of nearly $2.3 million to fund salary increases in the police department.

On November 2, the group supported a resolution by a 6-1 vote that would add up to $2,290,000 to the 2023 Springdale Police Department budget. The measure stated that the council “recognizes the importance of law enforcement, and it is therefore imperative that compensation for these positions be such as will attract and retain qualified individuals in these positions.”

The resolution also noted that the department has experienced recent high turnover and currently has over 15 open positions to fill. The text of the resolution notes that raises will apply to both “newly sworn law enforcement officers” as well as those currently employed by the department.

Police Chief Frank Gamble asked the council for a pay adjustment during an October 21 meeting. The funding would come from an undesignated budget surplus from 2022.

Beginning patrolmen will earn $50,000 if the resolution passes at a full council meeting on November 8. The raises would be effective starting on January 1, 2023.