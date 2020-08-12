Springdale approves outdoor dining district

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You’ll now be able to enjoy your meal outdoors in Downtown Springdale.

The city council passed the ordinance earlier tonight.

According to the Downtown Springdale Instagram page, outdoor district signs will be installed shortly.

The full post says:

“The Springdale City Council voted on and passed the Outdoor Dining District Ordinance tonight! This vote represents MOMENTUM for all that we are striving to accomplish for Downtown. The Outdoor Dining District will be a catalyst to increase the number of lunches eaten downtown. It will be a hook for recruiting and attracting new restaurants and businesses to downtown for a more robust dinner scene. It will help art activations to be more successful. It will help people discover what an amazing destination Downtown Springdale is and becoming for the future. Outdoor Dining District signs will be installed shortly. District details & rules can be found at the link above. More communications to follow!”