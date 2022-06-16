SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On June 14, the Springdale School Board voted to raise the minimum teacher salary in the district for the upcoming school year.

The vote will increase the minimum teacher salary to $50,282 after the board approved adding $1,500 to the certified teacher salary schedule for a beginning teacher with a bachelor’s degree. The increase will raise the average teacher’s pay by about 2.5%, according to Kelly Hayes, deputy superintendent of finance.

The board also approved a 2.5% increase in pay for classified staff, including office staff, food service employees, maintenance workers and nurses.

Springdale is the largest public school district in the state, with about 21,800 students as of last fall. It has approximately 1,800 certified staff and 1,000 classified employees. The increase in certified staff pay will cost approximately $2.75 million and the increase in classified salary schedules will cost an estimated $975,000, Hayes said.