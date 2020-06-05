Springdale Aquatic Center to reopen June 8

by: Megan Wilson

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Aquatic Center will begin welcoming swimmers into the park Monday, June 8.

Only 200 people will be allowed into the park at at time to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The splash pad at C.L. “Charlie” and Willie George Park will remain closed until further notice.

