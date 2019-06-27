Springdale arts center to host new female-centered exhibit

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) – The Arts Center of the Ozarks is displaying a new exhibit this July that shows Arkansan women forging their way into the metal forging industry.

“Arkansas Women to Watch: Heavy Metal” is the latest exhibit in the biennial “Women to Watch” series created by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts (ACNMWA).

The exhibit is part of the 2019 Arkansas state tour that travels from January through November and seen by thousands of Arkansans.

“We are excited to provide this exhibit of varied, elegant, and intriguing art works to venues across the state,” ACNMWA president Barbara Satterfield said.

The exhibition runs in Springdale from June 28 to July 27 and will move to Fayetteville in August.