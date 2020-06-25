Springdale-based company developing COVID-19 antibody testing

5/13/2020, file photo, test swabs and specimen tubes sit on a table at a COVID-19 testing site at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A diagnostics company in Springdale wants FDA approval for its COVID-19 antibody testing.

According to CEO Kevin Clark, Now Diagnostics features a lab at your fingertip, using a drop of blood to test for illnesses and diseases with results in minutes.

Now, the testing company wants to use this method with an over the counter option that shows if you’ve been exposed or have had the virus in the past and built up antibodies.

Clark says it’s a simple way to get results.