Springdale based George’s confirms at least one case of COVID-19 at three separate plants

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale based George’s Inc. confirmed at least one positive case of COVID-19 at three of their plants and will implement additional safety measures for their employees.

A press release from the company read in part, “To date, three of our plants have experienced at least one confirmed positive COVID-19 case among their teams. At each of the affected plants, we immediately implemented our COVID-19 response plan actions, making sure that all health, safety, and sanitation measures were implemented, including deep cleaning procedures and notification of any coworkers who had possible close contact with these individuals. Our approach, and the practices we have adopted, follow the guidance issued by the CDC and utilize the hierarchy of controls.”

According to the release, George’s is implementing additional safety measures such as team member screening, mandating the use of face coverings for all team members at work and creating outdoor break spaces to allow for more social distancing between employees.