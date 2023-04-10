SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale has introduced six bonds that they are hoping to pass during a special election on May 9 that would refund previous bonds and improve infrastructure city-wide.

The bond issue, which has six different parts, comes with a price tag over $360 million if all of the parts are to pass.

The six questions include $142 million to refinance debt on the 2018 bonds, $44 million to refinance the 2020 bonds, $135 million for street improvements, $16.3 million for park improvements, $16.3 million for a new senior center and $7.8 million for a new fire station and other improvements.

Ballot questions one and two are devoted to the issue of refinancing the debt on the 2018 and 2020 bond issues.

“Refunding these bonds allows the city to streamline debt and return $4 million annually to the city’s General Fund, allowing the city to pay off its bonds sooner,” the City of Springdale said.

Ballot question three is for new street bonds that will fund up to $135 million in new roads. New turning lanes at busy intersections and new roads and overpasses will reduce congestion and drive time said the City of Springdale.

This bond would finance all or a portion of the costs for new streets, roads, trails, bridges and sidewalks, as well as improvements to existing infrastructure.

Ballot question four would provide bonds for funding 14 athletic fields for baseball, softball, and soccer that will be upgraded with artificial turf.

The City of Springdale says that the new turf will make rainout games a thing of the past.

Ballot question five features a bond for funding a new fire station, complete with full EMS capabilities.

The City of Springdale says that the new station will improve fire safety for residents and offer reduced response time for firefighters and EMS personnel.

Ballot question six will see a modern senior center be built on Emma Avenue next to the Jones Center.

The current Senior Center, built in 1972, has been deemed inadequate by the city when it comes to serving the thousands of seniors in the community.

The bond questions will all be on the ballot during the upcoming special election. Early voting begins May 2.