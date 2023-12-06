SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale has broken ground on a construction project that will add approximately 1.5 miles to Dean’s Trail.

Construction on it began back in October, and the extension will run from Highway 412 to Don Tyson Parkway. It’s expected to be completed in fall 2024.

The $5.4 million project is Phase 3A of the city’s trail expansion master plan.

“This is really going to give people that live in that area of town a new connection basically to the rest of the city,” Tristan Hill, the active transportation coordinator for the city of Springdale, said. “You can take Dean’s Trail and get back to downtown, then from there, you can get on the (Razorback) Greenway and go further north or south.”

After construction is complete, the city intends to immediately start working towards implementing Phase 3B, Hill said. That phase will build an extension from Don Tyson Parkway to Lake Fayetteville, which will mark Springdale’s second connection to Fayetteville.

Hill said Phase 3B will take a little more than a year to complete because the city will have to build a bridge as part of its construction.