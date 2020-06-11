SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election to decide if Bethel Heights will be able to annex into the city.
On Tuesday, the Springdale City Council voted unanimously for the election to be held in both Benton and Washington counties.
It’s tentatively scheduled for August 11.
Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said the annexation proposal was brought to the city by Bethel Heights residents who are concerned about the ongoing waste water problems within their city.
“This consolidation is a remedy that is available to communities and residents in state law. So they went down this road, they chose to go down this road, they gathered signatures both in Bethel Heights and Springdale, a sufficient number to put the consolidation issue on the ballot,” Sprouse said.
Sprouse said both county election committees and county judges are working together to coordinate so both counties will have the special election on the same day.
- Conagra Brands recalls frozen not-ready-to-eat chicken and turkey bowl products
- Frontline Fighter Victoria Burch is a CPR, AED first responder
- Springdale calls for special election for Bethel Heights
- After drafted on Wednesday Kjerstad says it’s “starting to set it”
- Arkansas signee David Calabrese drafted by the Los Angeles Angels