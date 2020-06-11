Springdale calls for special election for Bethel Heights

In this April 14, 2020 photo, Nadette Cheney picks up a box of printed ballots as others work on preparing mail-in ballots at the Lancaster County Election Committee offices in Lincoln, Neb. Officials in Nebraska are forging ahead with plans for the state’s May 12 primary despite calls from Democrats to only offer voting by mail and concerns from public health officials that in-person voting will help the coronavirus spread. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A special election to decide if Bethel Heights will be able to annex into the city.

On Tuesday, the Springdale City Council voted unanimously for the election to be held in both Benton and Washington counties.

It’s tentatively scheduled for August 11.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said the annexation proposal was brought to the city by Bethel Heights residents who are concerned about the ongoing waste water problems within their city.

“This consolidation is a remedy that is available to communities and residents in state law. So they went down this road, they chose to go down this road, they gathered signatures both in Bethel Heights and Springdale, a sufficient number to put the consolidation issue on the ballot,” Sprouse said.

Sprouse said both county election committees and county judges are working together to coordinate so both counties will have the special election on the same day.