Springdale cancels youth and adult basketball and flag football seasons

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Springdale cancels its youth and adult basketball and flag football seasons following Governor Asa Hutchinson’s announcement on close contact sports.

Limited contact sports like gymnastics, swimming and track can resume June 1st, but close contact sports like football and basketball are still not allowed.

Springdale Recreation Superintendent, Matt Boykin said they would rather cancel programs now than make people wait for uncertain announcements. He said most people have been understanding.

Springdale recently opened it’s playing fields to groups of 10 people or less, that number has now risen to 50. Boykin said they are looking to get things going as soon as they are able to.

But it also depends on what people will sign up for.

“Just because we can do something right now, doesn’t mean that we’re gonna get a huge positive response from that, and we have to balance what people want with what we’re able to provide them safely.” Boykin said.

He said the adult programs are able to get set up quicker than the youth. but they don’t want to get too far ahead of themselves and end up disappointing those who want to participate.