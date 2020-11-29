Springdale celebrates 5th annual Christmas on the Creek

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Springdale hosted its fifth annual Christmas on the Creek event.

The festive celebration took place in the city’s outdoor dining district. It featured live music and entertainment, food trucks, and an outdoor holiday market.

Jeniffer Joyner, Director of Programming for Downtown Springdale Alliance said the holiday spirit is as important now as ever.

“I mean, it’s wonderful. It’s our favorite time of the year. It’s a little different this year, but I think we’ve adapted. We all need a little Christmas cheer, right now,” Joyner said.

A tree lighting ceremony was also held for the largest live christmas tree in the reigon.