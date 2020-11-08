Springdale celebrates Dia de los Muertos

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People in Springdale got to celebrate Dia de los Muertos Saturday.

The festival was held downtown and put on by Latin Arts Organization of Arkansas, Arts Center of the Ozarks and Downtown Springdale Alliance.

Families welcome back the souls of their deceased loved ones during Dia de los Muertos, which originated in mexico.

“It’s hard when you’re raised in a different country and you don’t see the same cultural you know so we try to bring the culture to the community so everybody learns from it too,” said Tessie Hernandez, who participated in the festivites.

The event included music, food and folkloric dances.