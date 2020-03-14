Springdale Chamber of Commerce class to construct 3D crosswalk

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Half of the Springdale Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership class will construct a three-dimensional crosswalk.

We are utilizing one-dimensional lines to create the optical illusion of three-dimensional objects in an attempt to help curb speed while also drawing greater attention to the TASC center itself. It’s a fun way to create enhanced pedestrian safety by simply capturing drivers’ attention and encouraging them to reduce speed as they approach the crossing. I’m hopeful that this may serve as a pilot to promote similar small scale projects such as this throughout the city in the future. We identified early on in discussing possible project ideas, that we wanted to focus on something which would have community visibility so we’re happy to see this idea come full circle. Assistant Planning Director, Austin Thomas

The construction will be at 8:30 a.m. on March 17. It will be constructed in front of the TASC building on Emma Ave.

Traffic will be redirected through an alternative route until the project is complete.

In addition to the funds the group has raised through Springdale leadership, they will also receive project assistance from both APAC and Time Striping.