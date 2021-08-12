Springdale Chamber of Commerce shows support for teachers

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale Chamber of Commerce gathers to show support for teachers and staff ahead of the new school year.

The chamber hosted its 55th Sam’s Furniture Teacher Appreciation event at Springdale Har-Ber High School.

The event was moved to the high school gym to promote social distancing and all attendees were asked to wear masks indoors.

Teachers were able to pick up goodies from vendors and get back together socially before classes start on Monday.

Last year’s event had to be canceled due to the pandemic.

“We didn’t get to do this last year, and this year, we found a way to do it really safely with masks and we’re really spread out,” said Bethany Walmsley, a teacher at Smith Elementary. “It’s just a wonderful time to get together with everybody and kind of see everyone and finally see our businesses up and running again.”

This year, more than 80 vendors set up booths.

“It really shows that people in the community care,” said basketball coach at George Junior High School, Dimitri Williams. “When they care, it helps us do our job better knowing somebody is behind us.”

