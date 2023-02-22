SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People around the world including Northwest Arkansas are looking to help the people in Turkey and Syria affected by the countries’ series of deadly earthquakes.

St. Nicholas Orthodox Church in Springdale is continuing to raise money to help with disaster relief.

The church has strong ties to the region as they have sister churches in the area.

Paul Fuller with the church says it feels obligated to help in any way it can.

“We know there are Christians that live there and Muslims that are suffering from a recent natural disaster, and anytime we can help provide some alleviation, we should step up and help,” Fuller said.

So far, the church has raised more than $2,000. Donations can be made here.