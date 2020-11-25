Springdale City Council approves gun range

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Springdale City Council approves purchasing a gun range for its police department.

The $600,000 project will be paid for out of the city’s general fund and will be located off Old Wire Road in Springdale.

Lt. Jeff Taylor said the city has been looking for a range of its own after sharing a space with other departments in the past.

“It’s definitely going to be a benefit for the police department for a place to have our own range that we’re going to be able to go and train our officers not only for firing range, lethal force but it’s going to have opportunity to use it for some classrooms there to use it for some non lethal opportunities as well,” he said.

Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse said the city is looking at some other grants and federal money to assist the city in COVID-related areas.

