SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council approves the purchase of artificial intelligence traffic detection software to use at traffic signals.

It authorized the purchase of 10 of the systems a year.

According to public works director James Smith, there are still going to be 83 intersections using the old detection system in 2023.

“This is the AI detection we have been demoing at Wagon Wheel and [US-71], and it runs off of identifying what’s in the detection zone rather than just noticing shadows. So, it’s been working very well,” Smith said.

Smith said the detection software will keep traffic moving efficiently and save the city about $20,000.