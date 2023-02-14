SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council approved a plan on Feb. 14 to allow voters to decide if it will reissue its current sales tax.

The 1% tax currently helps fund improvements for local streets, parks, fire department, and a senior center.

Springdale’s mayor Doug Sprouse says the tax is needed to help Springdale keep up with the rapid growth.

“People in Springdale are always very supportive of this. It’s a great way to help keep up with growth as best we can,” Sprouse says.

The special election for the ballot question will be held on May 9.