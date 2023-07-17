SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Springdale City Council passed a resolution on July 17 that calls on its library to ensure it is compliant with Act 372.

That act looks to prevent libraries from distributing books deemed “obscene” to kids.

It includes the possibility of criminal charges for library employees caught distributing that material to children.

During the city council meeting, a library board member said they will be bringing up new policy changes due to the law at a board meeting set for July 18 at 4 p.m. at the Springdale Library boardroom on South Pleasant Street.

Act 372 goes into effect on August 1.